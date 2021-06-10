LIST: 4th of July events in East Texas

CBS19 has compiled a list of patriotic events across the Pineywoods!

TYLER, Texas — While 2020 was a year of scaled back events to celebrate America's independence, this year the patriotic parties are making a comeback.

CBS19 has compiled a list of 4th of July events across East Texas:

Saturday, July 3:

Freedom Fighter K and Lil' Firecracker Kids' Dash at Bergfeld Park

1510 S. College Ave.

7:30 a.m.

Celebrate America Fireworks Show at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

135900 SH 110 S. in Tyler

6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show

101 Bob Glaze Dr.

8 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration at Lake Striker Resort

18560 CR 4256 S. in Reklaw

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4:

402 Zoo Cr. in Lufkin

4 p.m.

100 Grand Blvd. in Longview ( Click here for a map of the event)

for a map of the event) 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fourth of July Extravaganza at Kilgore City Park

E. North St. in Kilgore

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.