x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

LIST: 4th of July events in East Texas

CBS19 has compiled a list of patriotic events across the Pineywoods!

TYLER, Texas — While 2020 was a year of scaled back events to celebrate America's independence, this year the patriotic parties are making a comeback.

CBS19 has compiled a list of 4th of July events across East Texas:

Saturday, July 3:

Freedom Fighter K and Lil' Firecracker Kids' Dash at Bergfeld Park

  • 1510 S. College Ave.
  • 7:30 a.m.

Celebrate America Fireworks Show at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

  • 135900 SH 110 S. in Tyler
  • 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show

  • 101 Bob Glaze Dr.
  • 8 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration at Lake Striker Resort

  • 18560 CR 4256 S. in Reklaw
  • 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4:

July 4th Fireworks Show at the Ellen Trout Zoo

  • 402 Zoo Cr. in Lufkin
  • 4 p.m. 

Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom Celebration at the Longview Convention Complex 

  • 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview (Click here for a map of the event)
  • 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fourth of July Extravaganza at Kilgore City Park

  • E. North St. in Kilgore
  • 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

If you know of an event going on in East Texas, email event information to RRoy@cbs19.tv.

Related Articles