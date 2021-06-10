LIST: 4th of July events in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — While 2020 was a year of scaled back events to celebrate America's independence, this year the patriotic parties are making a comeback.
CBS19 has compiled a list of 4th of July events across East Texas:
Saturday, July 3:
Freedom Fighter K and Lil' Firecracker Kids' Dash at Bergfeld Park
- 1510 S. College Ave.
- 7:30 a.m.
Celebrate America Fireworks Show at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
- 135900 SH 110 S. in Tyler
- 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show
- 101 Bob Glaze Dr.
- 8 p.m.
Independence Day Celebration at Lake Striker Resort
- 18560 CR 4256 S. in Reklaw
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4:
- 402 Zoo Cr. in Lufkin
- 4 p.m.
- 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview (Click here for a map of the event)
- 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Fourth of July Extravaganza at Kilgore City Park
- E. North St. in Kilgore
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
If you know of an event going on in East Texas, email event information to RRoy@cbs19.tv.