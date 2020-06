WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A fourth patient has died from COVID-19 complications in Wood County.

Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron confirmed the patient's passing Wednesday evening.

Wood County has a total of 40 cases with 16 confirmed recoveries.

In East Texas, there are 3,444 cumulative cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 1,218 patients have recovered while 125 have died.

