SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials reported a fourth patient has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to the county, there are 142 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, with 85 recoveries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.