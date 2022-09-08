5 accused of trying to steal over $2,500 worth of items at Kilgore Walmart arrested

Police officers also searched the car they were traveling in and found items from the Lowe’s in Henderson.

KILGORE, Texas — Five people accused of trying to steal over $2,500 in merchandise from the Kilgore Walmart were arrested last weekend on organized theft charges.

Kilgore Assistant Police Chief Johnathan Gage said the police department received a call from a Walmart employee on Sunday regarding five people walking through the store with a lot of carts filled with several items.

He said the five attempted to use invalid gift cards to purchase merchandise.

When the cards didn't work, Gage said the group then tried to trick the cashier into falling for a scam to get the items. They tried to leave the store after that attempt failed as well.

Police were able to gather enough information to charge them, Gage said.

Dequan Chandler, 20, of Burton, Michigan, Keyvon Dunbar, 17, Jacari Williams 20, of Flint, Michigan, Amarieon Embury, 20, of Flint, Michigan, and Insan Thomas, 20, Flint, Michigan were all charged with organized retail theft and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Organized retail theft is considered a state jail felony. Embury was also charged with failure to identify a fugitive, Gage said.

The merchandise that the five are accused of trying to steal totaled $2,525, Gage said.