5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a person was held at gunpoint by two people who then took his personal property.

Investigators then developed leads and as the investigation continued they uncovered a series of thefts, burglaries and methamphetamine distribution from Oct. 5 to 12.

The information led investigators to Pittsburg, where they seized property that was reported stolen in burglaries and robberies out of Rusk, Camp and Upshur counties, on Oct. 12.

The property included:

Enclosed trailer

New construction building materials

Collectors' sports memorabilia

Personal family items (photographs, clothing, keepsakes)

GMC Denali pickup truck

Suspected methamphetamine

Two people, Juan Castaneda, 36, of Tatum, and Windie Wilson, 34, of Tatum, were charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property for the Rusk County home invasion.

Three others were also charged in the investigation. Kenneth Thomas, 61, of Pittsburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Yukel Curley, 47, of Pittsburg, and Jose Oreleio Lozano, 26, of Pittsburg, were charged with outstanding warrants.

The sheriff's office said the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburg Police Department, Camp County Texas Highway Patrol, and the Camp County Constables Office for their help in the investigation.