HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office along with a K-9 team arrested five people during four separate traffic stops for illegal drugs, outstanding warrants, and resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, Jessica Leigh Given, Thomas Harrington, Taurus Jenkins, Shane Forester, and Lori Leigh Ashton were arrested Monday, August 12.

Jessica Leigh Given, 33, of Mabank was arrested after 3 p.m. for possession of methamphetamines as she was traveling as a passenger in the 100 block of Buffalo Springs Road in the Mabank area.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

The driver, Thomas Harrington, 32, of Payne Springs was also arrested at the scene for resisting arrest and six outstanding warrants. The two were traveling on an expired vehicle registration tag on their vehicle.

In Malakoff, during a traffic stop, Taurus Jenkins, 40, of Malakoff was arrested after leaving a game room.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

As Jenkins drove through the 5300 block of State Highway 198, deputies saw defective equipment on the vehicle and pulled him over. Deputies say he was nervous and his hands were shaking while looking for his driver’s license and proof of insurance.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a clear, plastic baggie in the driver’s side door containing the contraband. He has been charged with possession of crack cocaine.

“We see more meth here than cocaine,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “But our continued campaigns to shut down game rooms and arrest drug users and dealers keeps everyone in this Office on their toes.”

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Over in Seven Points Monday morning, deputies stopped a man walking the wrong direction on Highway 274 near the intersection of West Jess Hinton.

Shane Forester, 43, was charged with possession of meth after deputies say Forester admitted to concealing meth in an open cigarette box in his pocket.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

During another traffic stop in Gun Barrel City, Lori Leigh Ashton, 49 of Gun Barrel was arrested for possession of meth, hypodermic syringes and white, round pills with no prescription.