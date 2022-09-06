5 injured after boat crash at Lake Palestine

Anderson said the investigation is ongoing and officials suspect that alcohol was not involved.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Five people were injured Monday after two boats crashed while at Lake Palestine.

Henderson County Game Warden Mark Anderson said the wreck involved two bass boats and happened just before noon in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine. Four people were in one boat and another person was in the other.

One person remains hospitalized for their injuries, but the severity is unknown, Anderson said.