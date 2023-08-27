5 injured following ATV crash in Van Zandt County

Five people were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Five people were injured in a ATV crash that happened in Van Zandt County around 12:26 a.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened on a private property on the 900 block of Van Zandt County Road 1806, according to the press release.

The Grand Saline Fire Department were on the scene along with Christus EMS, UT Health EMS and UT Air 1 North.

The five people were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.