Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64.
Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but traffic is expected to be delayed for a while.
CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.
