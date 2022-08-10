x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but traffic is expected to be delayed for a while.

More Videos

HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64.

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but traffic is expected to be delayed for a while.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Investigation underway after air tanker crashes in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires

RELATED: TXDOT: Truck carrying chickens overturns in Anderson County

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out