Mother of dead 5-year-old boy physically abused him daily, Dallas police affidavit says

An arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA said the child's mother told police she had struck the child multiple times with a closed fist and with an extension cord.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A 5-year-old boy found dead inside a home in Dallas by police on Monday had been beaten multiple times by his mother, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA.

Zamaurian Kizziee was identified by police as the victim.

Police said they responded to a report of an injured child just before 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Silkwood Street in the South Dallas area.

According to police, Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and found a 5-year-old boy, Kizziee, dead at the home.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed the child had "signs of trauma."

The arrest affidavit obtained on Tuesday by WFAA said the mother, identified in the document as 26-year-old Tiffany Williams, told police she struck the child multiple times Sunday, including with a closed fist to the temple of his head and to his back, and with an extension cord on his back and face.

According to the affidavit, police interviewed a family member of Williams, who said she called him at 10:33 a.m. Monday, saying she needed her grandmother's phone number and that her child was dead.

The family member told police he arrived at the home at 11:20 a.m., found Williams with all of her kids and saw the child dead inside the house. Police sources told WFAA that there were at least four other children inside the home at the time.

On Monday night, police said they arrested and charged Williams with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Williams admitted to police that she physically abused the child on a daily basis, according to the arrest affidavit.

Child Protective Services has a history with the family but say it's confidential due to state law.

CPS says they have removed Kizziee's five surviving sibling -- ages 7, 6, 3, 1 and 3 months old -- from Williams' home. The children are currently in foster care.