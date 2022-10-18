5-year-old recovering after being hit by a DART train in Plano, officials say

The child was taken to Children's Hospital with no life-threatening injuries, officials say.

PLANO, Texas — A 5-year-old is recovering after officials said she was hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train in Plano.

DART officials said the incident happened on Oct. 13 at the Parker Road Station in Plano. The child, officials said, walked in front of the train that was traveling northbound.

The train was already slowing down as it approached the stop, officials said.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital with no life-threatening injuries, DART said.