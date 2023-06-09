x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Children's Miracle Network receives $5,000 donation

The Tegna Foundation, the charity for CBS19's parent company, donated $5,000 to the Children's Miracle Nerwork.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The charity of CBS19's parent company, Tegna Foundation, donated $5,000 to the Children's Miracle Network Tuesday.

Credit: Lidia Herrera
The Tegna Foundation donated $5,000 to the Children's Miracle Network.

The Children's Miracle Network's mission is to increase funds and awareness for local children's hospital and other Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. 

Since 1983, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped families financially by raising more than $7 billion. Through multiple fundraising partners and programs such as the Miracle Balloon icon campaign, they support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out