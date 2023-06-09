Children's Miracle Network receives $5,000 donation

TYLER, Texas — The charity of CBS19's parent company, Tegna Foundation, donated $5,000 to the Children's Miracle Network Tuesday.
The Children's Miracle Network's mission is to increase funds and awareness for local children's hospital and other Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Since 1983, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped families financially by raising more than $7 billion. Through multiple fundraising partners and programs such as the Miracle Balloon icon campaign, they support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.