Authorities searching for clues on 50th birthday of East Texas man who disappeared in 2006

Cole Duane Jackson vanished from the Timpson area on July 13, 2006.

TIMPSON, Texas — Officials are still searching for answers regarding the disappearance of Cole Duane Jackson.

Jan. 10, 2023, is Jackson's 50th birthday and authorities are no closer to discovering why he disappeared than they were on that fateful day nearly 17 years ago.

Jackson vanished from the Timpson area on July 13, 2006. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says Jackson was last seen in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1645 driving a 2003 gray Dodge half-ton 4-WD pickup. Two days later, the truck was found abandoned in a wooded area off County Road 4243.

Jackson has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'7 and has a "CJ" tattoo on his left shoulder area.

The SCSO is asking for any information that will lead to further evidence in this case and/or further information that will assist in securing a conviction for the suspect(s) involved, so justice can be served.

If you have any information on Jackson's whereabouts or about what happened to him, please contact Lt. DJ Dickerson at (936) 572-0255. Tips can also be anonymously submitted here,