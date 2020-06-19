The Gregg County Sheriff's Office has reported 51 inmates at the county's North Jail Facility who tested positive for COVID-19, the majority of which were asymptomatic.

As of Friday, June 19 there are 17 inmates who remain positive for the virus.

The jail has also had eight staff members test positive for COVID-19, five of which have recovered and have returned to their position. The other three are doing well and continue to recover at home.

"We have been blessed with a much-appreciated outpouring of support from our community, we ask that all members of our community to continue to send thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by COVID-19 all across our great nation," said the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

