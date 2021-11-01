54-year-old arrested after robbery at Longview Walmart

A person said they had been assaulted by Oscar Wright Jr., 54, of Longview. Wright allegedly demanded the victim's keys and money.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 54-year-old man was arrested on Monday, November 1, following a robbery at a Longview Walmart.

Longview police were called to the Walmart at 2440 Gilmer Road, where a person said they had been assaulted by Oscar Wright Jr., 54, of Longview. Wright allegedly demanded the victim's keys and money.



Wright's vehicle was later found by Longview police in the area of the 3600 blk of Gilmer Road. Wright was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a felony offense.