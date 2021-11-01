x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

54-year-old arrested after robbery at Longview Walmart

A person said they had been assaulted by Oscar Wright Jr., 54, of Longview. Wright allegedly demanded the victim's keys and money.
Credit: Longview Police Department

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 54-year-old man was arrested on Monday, November 1, following a robbery at a Longview Walmart.

Longview police were called to the Walmart at 2440 Gilmer Road, where a person said they had been assaulted by Oscar Wright Jr., 54, of Longview. Wright allegedly demanded the victim's keys and money.

Wright's vehicle was later found by Longview police in the area of the 3600 blk of Gilmer Road. Wright was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a felony offense. 

This is an active investigation and detectives are gathering information. More charges may be filed. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Related Articles

In Other News

Halloween party leads to deadly shooting in Texarkana