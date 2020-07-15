x
59-year-old Marshall man arrested following drug raid

The raid happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on FM 1997.
Credit: Harrison County Sheriff's Office

MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office arrested a 59-year-old man on drug charges Wednesday afternoon after a raid in Marshall.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies executed a search warrant at about 3 p.m.at 3674 Farm-to-Market Road 1997 West after a narcotics investigation by the sheriff's office. Deputies seized about one ounce of methamphetamine along with prescription pills and a rifle. 

Kent Dwayne Boyd, 59, was arrested without incident for possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Boyd was booked in the Harrison County Jail following his arrest.