DID YOU WIN? $5M winning lottery ticket purchased in Longview hasn't been claimed

LONGVIEW, Texas — A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Lotto Texas® drawing held on June 5 has yet to be claimed, according to the Texas Lottery.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the EZ Bee49, located at 514 S. Eastman Road in Longview.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-11-20-24-27-46).

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $3,755,592.41 before taxes.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“With a jackpot winner in each of the last two draws, Lotto Texas has been on quite a run,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting our newest Lotto Texas jackpot winner.”

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 55,158 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,807 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday, June 9, will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots.