CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County, according to county health officials.

According to the Cherokee County Public Health Department, health care providers and public health will remain in contact with this confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual, if they believe they may be at risk of infection.

As of Wednesday, April 1, at 8:55 a.m., there are 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

RELATED: BE PREPARED: What to do if someone in your household gets coronavirus

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 5

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 6

Harrison County - 3

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 2

Polk County - 4

Rusk County - 4

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 37, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.