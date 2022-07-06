5th former Longview ISD employee charged with injuring child

According to online records, the alleged offense occurred on Sept. 13, 2021.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A fifth former Longview ISD employee has been arrested in connection with allegations of injuring a child at J.L. Everhart Elementary.

Priscilla Rosa Johnson, 56, of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on an injury to a child charge Tuesday and released the same day on a $7,500 bond. According to online records, the alleged offense occurred on Sept. 13, 2021.

Johnson was indicted on the same charge on June 22, criminal records show. The indictment alleges that Johnson hit a child under than 14 with a shoe.

Cecilia Gregg, 57, of Longview, was released from jail after her arrest Monday in connection with her indictment on June 22 on eight separate charges of injuring a child younger than age 14.

According to the Longview News-Journal, Gregg was arrested after three former J.L. Everhart Elementary employees Paula Hawkins Dixon, Cassandra Renee James and Linda Kaye Brown Lister were arrested last week as part of the same investigation.

Dixon, 57, is a former teacher’s aide who was indicted on a total of 11 counts of injury to a child. James, 47, a former principal at J.L. Everhart Elementary, and Lister, 60, a former assistant principal, were both indicted on a single charge of endangering a child, the News-Journal reported.