5th person involved in trafficking meth from California to East Texas sentenced to federal prison

Darrell Horace and four other people admitted to selling methamphetamine in Cherokee County.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The fifth person involved in an East Texas drug trafficking operation transporting large amounts of meth from California-based suppliers to Jacksonville was sentenced to federal prison Thursday.

Darrell Lynell Horace, Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to over five years in federal prison (63 months) Thursday in U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle's courtroom, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Horace and four other people admitted to selling methamphetamine in Cherokee County. Horace also said he had a firearm and methamphetamine.

Pablo Antonio Sandoval, 24, of Bakersfield, California, said he moved large quantities of meth from California-based suppliers to Jacksonville. Once the drugs were delivered, Hunter Chase Davlin, 27, of Jacksonville, Sissy Gail Parks, 39, of Bullard, and Joshua Ryan Starkey, 30, of Jacksonville, repackaged and sold the methamphetamine, the news release said.

Davlin was sentenced to nine years in prison this past February. Parks was sentenced to 70 months in prison in December 2022, and Starkey was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison last November. Sandoval was sentenced to over 14 years in prison this past April, court information showed.