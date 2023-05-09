6 Bullard residents, including 4 teens, recognized as Smith County Community Heroes during commissioners court

"I see that they are an example of the way that families are raising their young people," Smith County Pct. 1 Commissioner Pam Frederick said.

Six Bullard residents, including four high school students, were honored as Smith County Community Heroes for their efforts that helped save a woman whose car was upside down in a pond.

During the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, the Bullard teens Derek Bowers, Drue Bowers, Sheane Congo and Kyle Schneider along with neighbor David Isbell and the Bowers' father Troy Bowers were recognized for their actions on March 13.

Just 20 minutes before midnight on March 13, a woman crashed into a pond in the Bullard area. Her car was upside down in the water, and Bullard teenagers and neighbors came to the rescue.

When the vehicle crashed into the water near FM 346 and Olivia Lane, Schneider, Congo, the Bowers siblings and their father, and Isbell jumped into the water when the air temperature was around 45 degrees.

They worked together to flip the vehicle, giving the woman air until first responders arrived.

Bullard Fire Chief Peter Riley said volunteer fire departments opened the door using extraction tools and the woman received treatment from EMS.

Smith County Pct. 1 Commissioner Pam Frederick called their actions brave and courageous.



"I see that they are an example of the way that families are raising their young people. With the help of churches and schools, we are raising our people to love thy neighbor," Frederick said.

Frederick, who is the former mayor of Bullard, said these young people went above and beyond to help someone in need.

“This court rarely gives out a Community Hero Award and we feel like it is very fitting for these six people that went beyond their character and went beyond what is expected of them and saved the life of another human,” Frederick said.