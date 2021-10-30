Investigators believe a Ford Focus struck the line of bicyclists around 11 a.m.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after six bicyclists traveling cross-country were struck by a car in Liberty County Saturday morning, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe a Ford Focus struck the line of bicyclists around 11 a.m. while traveling on Highway 787 in north Liberty County.

Two bicyclists were airlifted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont and one victim was transported to Kingwood Hospital.

The caravan of bicyclists was heading east on the highway for an annual ride from San Diego, California to San Augustine, Florida.

The driver of the Ford Focus stayed on the scene after the crash, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

Heavy traffic is being reported along Highway 787 as of 3:30 p.m.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety with this ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.