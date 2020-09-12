6 East Texas counties under NET Health at highest level of COVID-19 community spread

Each of the counties’ rates of community spread place them in the highest “substantial” level, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Community spread of COVID-19 for six East Texas counties served by a regional health organization remain at “substantial” levels with the release today of updated data.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, today released numbers for the past week that show increasing seven-day rolling rates of new virus cases in Gregg, Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood Counties. The rates are for Dec. 2 through Tuesday.

Each of the counties’ rates of community spread are higher than 35, placing them in the highest “substantial” level, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.