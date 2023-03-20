8, including 6 students, hospitalized after crash involving Mineola ISD bus

All parents and guardians of students involved have been notified of the accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINEOLA, Texas — Eight people, including six students, were hospitalized following a school bus crash Monday morning.

According to Mineola Independent School District, around 7:15 a.m., a Mineola bus was carrying 12 students when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Loop 564, north of the primary and middle school campuses.

Mineola ISD says six students, the bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Six additional students were treated and released at the scene. All parents and guardians of students involved have been notified of this accident.