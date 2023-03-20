8, including 6 students, hospitalized after crash involving Mineola ISD bus

MINEOLA, Texas — Eight people, including six students, were hospitalized following a school bus crash Monday morning.
According to Mineola Independent School District, around 7:15 a.m., a Mineola bus was carrying 12 students when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Loop 564, north of the primary and middle school campuses.
Mineola ISD says six students, the bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Six additional students were treated and released at the scene. All parents and guardians of students involved have been notified of this accident.
"We are very thankful for the Mineola ISD Police Department, Mineola Police Department, Mineola Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and EMTs from both UT Health and Christus for all of their help this morning," Superintendent Cody Mize said. "We would also like to thank all of those that stopped to provide aid and comfort for our students from nearby neighbors, other travelers, and several of our faculty and staff. Please join us in praying for the students and drivers involved."