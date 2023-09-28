6 Tyler ISD students receive National Merit Scholarship recognition

Tyler ISD is excited to have one of their two students in Tyler to be recognized as a National Merit Semifinalist.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is happy to announce six Tyler Legacy High School students for being recognized by the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The school district is excited to have one of their two students in Tyler to be recognized as a National Merit Semifinalist.

Tyler Legacy senior Brady Filla was named a National Merit Semifinalist and is among the more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Filla will continue competing for an additional 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth $28 million.

The National Merit Scholarship winners of 2024 will be announced in April and conclude in July. The scholarship recipients are expected to join nearly 375,000 other students who have earned the Merit Scholar title.

In addition, five students have been named National Merit Commended Students. The students are Ethan Macha, Sanay Salvi, Addie Sartor, Austen Walls, and Riley Wilson.

Commended students are usually the top 3-5% scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT test and among about 35,000 students across the nation who receive Letters of Commendation to mark their hard work.