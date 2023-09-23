6-year-old raises money for Longview animal shelter in memory of late sister

This past October, Nina Allen, 26, was killed in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Harrison County when her car struck another vehicle.

LONGVIEW, Texas — When Ayla Allen was 5 years old, her older sister, Nina, died in a car crash. Ayla's mother, Heather Allen, said it was difficult for the child to understand why Nina was gone at such a young age, and she still sometimes gets angry at her sister for leaving.

"But still, as time goes goes by — it's almost been a year — and I watch the videos (of Nina), Ayla's starting to soften up and she looks up to her so much," Heather said.

This past October, Nina Allen, 26, was killed in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Harrison County when her car struck another vehicle. Staff at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, where she worked, celebrated her in a Facebook post.