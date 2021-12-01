60-year-old Athens woman dies after being struck by vehicle

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

ATHENS, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Athens.

According to the Athens Police Department, around 7:20 p.m., police were called to the scene of a major crash in the 400 block of South Palestine Street (State Highway 19). Police then learned a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

According to witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, an SUV was traveling south in the 400 block of South Palestine Street, in the center left turn lane, attempting to turn left into a private drive. A pedestrian, identified as Teresa A. Fawcette, 60, of Athens, was attempting to cross the roadway.

Police say Fawcette was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Henderson County Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace Judge Milton Adams ordered the body be sent for autopsy.

The crash caused a portion of the 400 block of South Palestine Street to be closed until the investigation was completed.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.