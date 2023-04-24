The sheriff's office says the bull was "destroying property and preventing first responders from rendering aid."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas — A 60-year-old man appeared to have been killed by a bull on Monday afternoon, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that deputies responded to the incident around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of James Road in Ferris. The 911 caller had reported the incident involving his son and a bull, authorities said.

Deputies arrived and found that the bull "was destroying property and preventing first responders from rendering aid," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the bull had to be euthanized.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. His identity has not yet been released.