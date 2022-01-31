63rd annual Tyler Azalea and Spring Flower Trail set for March 25 - April 10

The 10-mile long trail leads visitors through areas filled with brick streets, neighborhoods packed with historic homes, and healthy gardens blooming with azaleas.

TYLER, Texas — Some say the pinnacle of a spring time in East Texas can be narrowed down to one event where over 100,000 people from all over the country visit Tyler each spring.

The 63rd annual Tyler Azalea and Spring Flower Trail kicks off March 25. The 10-mile long trail leads visitors through areas filled with brick streets, neighborhoods packed with historic homes, and healthy gardens filled with bright azaleas, lively dogwoods and blooming tulips in a memorable experience.

The City of Tyler has a unique history associated with plants and flowers.

Maurice Shamburger is said to have planted the first azaleas in 1929, near Lindsey Lane. Neighbors in the area copied the process, and eventually tour routes were generated to properly assist visitors.