67 dogs rescued from Henderson County home; owner charged

Barbara Ann Ramsey was charged with animal cruelty.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — 67 dogs were seized Friday during a massive home raid in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Barbara Ann Ramsey, 65, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with animal cruelty.

“We’ve have been on this case for the past couple of weeks, and I am thankful to report the success in this massive rescue effort,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

Officials say the dogs were living in feces and urine and generally unsanitary conditions inside the trailer house.

Back on Jan. 22, Ramsey was cited for having four vicious animals on her property, located at 21000 block of Deer Run Road south of Chandler. She did not address the citations. During the following days, additional violations were found and citations were issued.

On Thursday, a caller reported a vehicle dumping a group of dogs in the parking lot of a gas station on State HWY 31 in Athens.

The Athens Police Department found a mother and 10 puppies and took them to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.

Officials located Ramsey in Murchison after dumping the dogs and arrested her for a traffic violation.

There were a total of 79 dogs rescued during this multiple agency investigations in the last two days.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be filed. All the dogs were taken to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.

Animal Control Officers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Malakoff, Tool, and Chandler Police Departments all helped with the rescue.