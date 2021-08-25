6th East Texas school district cancels classes due to COVID-19

"The health and safety of our students are of the utmost importance," the district said.

KENNARD, Texas — A sixth East Texas school district is canceling classes for a week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to Kennard ISD, the district will close and all extracurricular activities will be canceled until Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Students will be released Wednesday at 1 p.m. and buses will run directly after.

"The health and safety of our students are of the utmost importance," the district said.

Other districts that have had to cancel classes since school started are: