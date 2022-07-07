x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sixth Longview ISD educator arrested in abuse probe

Cynthia Talley faces seven charges of injuring a child and a single charge of unlawfully restraining someone younger than 17.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — Another former J.L. Everhart Elementary School employee was arrested Wednesday as part of a larger investigation into the alleged abuse of special education students at the campus.

The arrest of former teacher’s aide Cynthia Denise Talley, 55, of Longview was the last involving a group of women who previously worked at the campus and who were indicted and charged in the investigation.

Talley faces seven charges of injuring a child and a single charge of unlawfully restraining someone younger than 17.

RELATED: 5th former Longview ISD employee charged with injuring child

RELATED: Former Longview ISD special education teacher arrest in abuse probe

RELATED: 3 ex-employees arrested in Longview ISD charter school system abuse case

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

Paid Advertisement