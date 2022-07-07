Sixth Longview ISD educator arrested in abuse probe

Cynthia Talley faces seven charges of injuring a child and a single charge of unlawfully restraining someone younger than 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Another former J.L. Everhart Elementary School employee was arrested Wednesday as part of a larger investigation into the alleged abuse of special education students at the campus.

The arrest of former teacher’s aide Cynthia Denise Talley, 55, of Longview was the last involving a group of women who previously worked at the campus and who were indicted and charged in the investigation.

Talley faces seven charges of injuring a child and a single charge of unlawfully restraining someone younger than 17.