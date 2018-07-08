HENDERSON COUNTY — Seven people were arrested Monday night after deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office conducted two raids and a traffic stop in the Athens area.

According to the sheriff's office, 30-year-old Payne Springs native, Charles Helberg was arrested at a home on Apache Drive for possession of drugs and a prohibited weapon.

Julie Shaid, a 34-year-old also from Payne Springs was arrested at the same home for outstanding warrants out of Seven Points.

Later that evening, deputies raided a home on Mohican Drive and arrested Payne Springs natives 65-year-old Michael Tetreault and 54-year-old Linda Chase for possession of methamphetamines.

Meanwhile, in the Westwood Beach subdivision, 28-year-old Chandler native, Kristi Mize was arrested for having prescription narcotics after deputies saw her walking down the road.

Also that same night, 28-year-old Gun Barrel City native, Brittany Burruss and 53-year-old Payne Springs native, Stephanie Smith were arrested after deputies stopped their vehicle for a defective brake lamp as they were leaving a subdivision in Payne Springs.

Burruss was driving at the time and put into custody for active warrants and Smith, who was riding with her, was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamines.

© 2018 KYTX