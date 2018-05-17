The Lufkin Police Department arrested seven people after they got a report of a disturbance involving shots fired around 9 p.m. Wednesday on 200 East Polk Avenue.

According to police, six of them were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and one man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Those arrested were 22-year-old Frankie Deleon, 19-year-old Angel Garcia, 21-year-old James Johnson, 21-year-old Deedrick Renfro, 22-year-old Felipe Rivera, 19-year-old Oscar Rivera and 29-year-old Liset Rivera.

