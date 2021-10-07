7 arrested during prostitution sting in Smith County

A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of seven men on charges of solicitation of prostitution in Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A multi-agency operation this week led to the arrest of seven men on charges of solicitation of prostitution in Smith County.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said the operation involved the DPS Criminal Investigation Unit, the Lindale Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Booked into the Smith County Jail late Tuesday or early Wednesday on charges of soliciting prostitution were: Rodney Edward Barbee II, 47, of Tyler; Richard Leon Bishop II, 45, of Larue; Kenneth Cossey Brantley, 53, of Tyler; Thomas Scott Griffith, 56, of Murchison; Larry Lacey, 54, of Whitehouse; Jeramy Stallings, 31, of Decatur; and Victor Manuel Urieta-Luna, 52, of Tyler.