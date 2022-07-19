7 Brew coffee drive-thru coming to Tyler this fall

Zach Peterson, a franchise operator for the Longview location, said the Tyler 7 Brew will likely open in the first or second week of September.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A popular drive-thru coffee establishment known for its kind atmosphere will be adding another East Texas location this fall.

According to the city of Tyler permitting website, a building permit for 7 Brew Coffee Drive-Thru was approved and issued on May 13.

The new development will be at 101 Cambridge Road, which is across the street from Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers on South Broadway Ave.

The coffee drive-thru already has a location in Longview that opened earlier this year. The Longview location is at 407 W. Loop 281 and built where a former Regions Bank stood.

Zach Peterson, a franchise operator for the Longview location, said the Tyler 7 Brew will likely open in the first or second week of September.

According to the 7 Brew website, the company came from a desire to "change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone." The founders dreamed of serving premium coffee quickly and making friends at the same time.

The dream started in Rogers, Arkansas with seven original coffee flavors, the website reads.

"7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand. It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere," the website explains. "It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry."