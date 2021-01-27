7-Eleven opens across from Broadway Square Mall in Tyler

The franchise's largest Rose City location opened Wednesday at 4300 S. Broadway Ave. in front of the Broadway Square Mall.

TYLER, Texas — The 7-Eleven empire in Tyler is growing.

"7-Eleven is your go-to convenience store for food, snacks, hot and cold beverages, coffee, gas and so much more," their website states. "We’re also open 24 hours a day."

You can also earn points on every purchase with 7REWARDS, then redeem those points for free snacks and more. From paper towels to pizza, empanadas, mini tacos, nachos, taquitos and chicken skewers, even drinks, you can earn points on all your favorites.