5 adults, 2 children safely escape house fire in Lufkin

Fire Marshall Ozzie Jarman was told by one of the house occupants, that they woke to flames at the end of their bed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUFKIN, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to story.

Five adults and two children made it safely out of a house fire Tuesday morning in Lufkin.

The Lufkin Fire Department arrived around 7:35 a.m. to find a house on fire in the 1300 block of Helen Street.

Fire Marshall Ozzie Jarman was told by one of the house occupants, that they woke to flames at the end of their bed.

At the scene, firefighters saw flames coming from the front of the home. They extinguished the fire and monitored for hotspots, according to the city of Lufkin.