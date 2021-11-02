7 years later, Upshur County officials continue seeking information on fatal house fire

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Lt. Gary Shirley by calling 903-680-8256.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on an unsolved fatal house fire that happened seven years ago.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 8, 2014, deputies responded to a house fire at 10224 Woodchuck Road.

Upon arrival, they found a black female, later identified as Erica Nichole Cook, deceased at the location. Cook’s death was ruled a homicide.

Cook lived at the location with her boyfriend, identified as Felder Wayne Ray, who was alleged to not be home at the time of the fire.

Investigators interviewed Ray more than once, but could not find sufficient evidence that he was responsible.