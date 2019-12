LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department has located the elderly man who was reported missing.

According to Lufkin PD, Paul Weisinger, 70, of Lufkin went missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Weisinger’s family says he walked away after refusing to get in a vehicle with them at the Walmart parking lot.

Family members say he seemed confused and upset at the time.