CHRISTUS COVID-19 vaccination hub in Longview adds 7,000+ new appointments for anyone 16 and older

By appointments only.

LONGVIEW, Texas — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Vaccination Hub in Longview has added more than 7,000 new appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for this Sunday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 31.

As of noon today, around 4,800 of those appointments are still available.

The appointments are open to all individuals 16 and older and can be scheduled at vaccinate.christushealth.org. Individuals in need of assistance or without internet access may schedule by calling 877-335-5746.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.