TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas inmate is dead after contracting the coronavirus.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, an offender death from the Telford Unit in New Boston is under investigation to determine if it is connected to COVID-19.

Bartolo Infante, 72, was in medical isolation at a community hospital in Texarkana. Infante suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions and was hospitalized for viral pneumonia when he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3.

The TDCJ says Infante passed away on Tuesday.

Like all in-custody deaths it is being investigated and the formal cause of death is pending an autopsy.

"At this time, there are four employees at the Telford Unit who have tested positive and are in self-quarantine, and seven confirmed offender cases who are in medical isolation," the TDCJ said in a statement. "The facility has been placed on full medical restriction."

As of Wednesday, there have been reported 15 new employee/contractor tests and 19 positive offender tests.

In all there have been 56 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 47 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.