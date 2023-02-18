72-year-old East Texas man arrested for alleged sexual assault of multiple children

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in Dec. 2022, officials received a report regarding sexual abuse of a child.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars accused of sex crimes involving multiple children.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in Dec. 2022, officials received a report regarding sexual abuse of a child.

The PCSO says detectives immediately initiated an investigation and identified four children who were victims of the sexual abuse.

Authorities say they spoke with the alleged abuser, identified as Lionel Orozco, 72, of Goodrich, who confessed to the crimes.

The PCSO says they obtained a warrant for Orozco on the charges of:

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (x2)

Indecency with a Child Sexual by Contact (x2)

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Orozco was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on $350,000 bond.