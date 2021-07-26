72-year-old Kilgore woman killed in 1-vehicle crash

The crash remains under investigation.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A 72-year-old Kilgore woman was killed in a Saturday morning crash in Gregg County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Road 3567, just west of Kilgore.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a vehicle was traveling south on CR 3567 and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle went off the southwest edge of the roadway, struck a guardrail, vaulted over it, and landed in a creek.

The driver, Garline Hillhouse, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Robby Cox and was taken to a Kilgore funeral home.