TYLER, Texas — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $725,000 in grants to four organizations for providing services to over 500 Tyler area veterans. The presentation will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Habitat ReStore, 822 W. Front St., Tyler.

The FVA grants support services for veterans including housing, financial aid and mental health, according to a news release from the Texas Veterans Commission.

TVC Commissioner Kimberlee Shaneyfelt will make the presentations.

You can read more from this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.