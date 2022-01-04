DPS: 74-year-old East Texas man killed after Jeep pulls out in front of motorcycle

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), troopers were called to the scene of a crash around 2 p.m. on US 259, just north of Longview.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Monday.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), troopers were called to the scene of a crash around 2 p.m. on US 259, just north of Longview.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Jeep, driven by James Melvin Laney, 77, of Longview, was traveling east on Tryon Rd. attempting to cross US 259.

DPS says the Jeep pulled out in front of a motorcycle, driven by Michael Wayne Campbell, 74, of Diana, who was traveling south on US 259. That's when the motorcycle hit the Jeep.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Laney was uninjured.