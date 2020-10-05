TYLER, Texas — Authorities in Smith County are searching for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia from the Flint-area.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Richard Clifton Marcum left his home at about 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Marcum told his wife he was headed to Albuquerque to see family, though he has not driven a car in two years. He was driving a gray or silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with Texas license plate GGT 3459 registered to Marcum.

Marcum is a white male who is 5'4'', between 150 lbs to 160 lbs and has brown eyes and black/gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid short sleeve shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Marcum does not have any of his medication with him.

If you have any information on Marcum's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Smith county Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or your local law enforcement agency.