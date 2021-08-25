75-year-old woman dies in Cherokee County Jail cell

Clara Edwards, of Jacksonville, was found unresponsive in her cell by a correctional officer at 3 a.m. Sunday when the officer was performing visual checks.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A 75-year-old woman is dead after she was found unresponsive in her Cherokee County Jail cell early Sunday morning.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said on Wednesday that Clara Edwards, of Jacksonville, was found unresponsive in her cell by a correctional officer at 3 a.m. Sunday when the officer was performing visual checks.

EMS responded to the jail, where officials determined that Edwards was dead, Dickson said. Edwards was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Feb. 12 this year for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Cherokee County Criminal Investigation Unit, Cherokee County Internal Affairs and the Texas Rangers, Dickson said. The investigation is customary with any death of an incarcerated person.