78-year-old Athens man dies in 2-vehicle wreck

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time.

ATHENS, Texas — A 78-year-old Athens man is dead following a crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:40 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1616 and Trey Circle, just north of Athens.

The preliminary investigation revealed a van was traveling west on Trey Circle and a pickup was traveling south on FM 1616. For an undetermined reason, the van disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Trey Circle and FM 1616. This caused the pickup to strike the right passenger side of the van. Both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch of FM 1616.

The driver of the van, Thomas Carroll, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel. Daniel's body was taken to an Athens funeral home. The driver of the pickup, Larry Webb, 44, of Athens, did not report any injuries at the time of the crash.