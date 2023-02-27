OFFICIALS: 8 arrested after 1,600 pounds of marijuana found at 2 separate growing sites in Wood County

The investigation is ongoing.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested eight people, including two Russian nationals and three Bolivian nationals, after two large marijuana grow operations were located in the Lake Quitman area.

According to the WCSO, on Thursday, Feb. 23, deputies executed a search warrant on a property on CR 1350 after receiving information there was a large indoor grow operating at a residence in that area.

Officials say approximately 1,000 pounds of marijuana was seized which had been partially harvested.

While executing the warrant, officers arrested two Russian nationals who were at the location. The WCSO says one had just crossed the border of Mexico a few weeks prior after flying into Colombia.

Those arrested at the site were identified as:

Ivan Pozdeev - Delivery of marijuana between 50-2,000 lbs., ICE detainer; bond set at $750,000

- Delivery of marijuana between 50-2,000 lbs., ICE detainer; bond set at $750,000 Natalia Semenova - Delivery of marijuana between 50-2,000 lbs; bond set at $750,000

- Delivery of marijuana between 50-2,000 lbs; bond set at $750,000 Russell Rothe - Delivery of marijuana between 50-2,000 lbs; bond set at $750,000

- Delivery of marijuana between 50-2,000 lbs; bond set at $750,000 Abdil Kulseitov - Delivery of marijuana between 50-2,000 lbs; bond set at $750,000

On Saturday, Feb. 25, deputies executed another search warrant located on a property on CR 1573. During this incident, officials found about 600 pounds, of marijuana.

Those arrested at the site were identified as: